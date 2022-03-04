Manly Set To Lock Up DCE On Extension To Ward Off Dolphins

Cherry-Evans is already contracted until the end of the 2023 season, but The Daily Telegraph’s Brent Read reported that he is in talks about a one-year extension.

That would blow any plans Cherry-Evans’ junior club the Dolphins have to bring him home out of the water.

“DCE has this year and another year left on his contract at Manly, but they are already talking to him about extending that for one more year,” Read said on Triple M.

“He will be 35 in 2024 DCE, but I’m told he is still one of the fittest blokes in the club if not the fittest.

“They have no qualms in extending DCE. They are talking to him at the moment. They are hoping to get something done before the season starts.

“What that would means is it basically cuts off Redcliffe. DCE was born in Redcliffe. His father played for the Dolphins.

“But effectively that means DCE will finish his career at Manly.

“He is on 260-odd first grade games. If he plays for three more years that is another 70-odd games and it gives him the chance to go past Cliff Lyons as Manly’s all-time record holder.

“Steve Menzies is beyond that but some of Beaver’s games were for the Northern Eagles.

“Daly is going to finish his career at Manly it looks like, which is a good outcome for the Sea Eagles.”

Cherry-Evans has scored 71 tries in 261 games for Manly since his debut in 2011 while he has played 16 Origins for Queensland and 15 Tests for the Kangaroos and won a premiership with the Sea Eagles in his first year.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story