Madang prodigy makes Vipers

While studying in Brisbane, Australia, Jimmy played mostly school boys rugby until he was spotted by former PNG Hunters and Kumul Coach Michael Marum playing in the Queensland PNG Kokomo’s 9s tournament.

Gisua now in his early 20’s and hails from Bogia, Madang Province, possesses a lot of attributes to that of late Kato Otio. He stands at 190cm tall and weighs 108kg with a humble and friendly outgoing personality.

By his physical appearance and personae, Jimmy is a gentle giant who’s ready to step up the Vipers rank this season after making an impression with the Vipers Academy winning the inaugural Southern Super League grand final last year. The highest point in his short rugby league career so far.

Jimmy said when he started playing rugby 7s, he played on the edges because of his athleticism and the speed and power, he uses this to mesmerize his opponents.

Highlights of his early days in rugby included his selection into the Junior Pukpuks side to tour Fiji and playing for the Western Bulldogs while studying at the Nudgee Boys College in Brisbane between 2015 and 2016.

While playing at the Queensland PNG Kokomos annual league 9s challenge in Brisbane Jimmy’s form caught the eyes of former Kumul greats in Michael Marum and John Wilshire with his great work ethics, his size, and speed and the lower and upper body strength. And that would be the turning point of his rugby story.

Now in the Vipers squad, Jimmy has set some personal goals both short term and long term. Making the Hunters would be his next goal.

While employed by BSP he’s got to balance work and rugby which is a bit of a challenge but manages it well so far.