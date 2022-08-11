Legendary rugby league player and NRL coach passes away

The 49-year-old passed away at his Brisbane home on Thursday morning.

A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of his death.

Friends have revealed Green had not complained about being ill and have been left shocked and devastated by his passing.

He had been regularly mentioned as a coaching option at a number of NRL clubs this season, and was set for a comeback to the NRL after being offered the Dolphins assistant coach role by Wayne Bennett two weeks ago.

The news comes just three months after the tragic death of his close friend, former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, which rocked the wider sporting community.

Green was in Sydney only last weekend for the Cronulla Sharks reunion.

Green played for Cronulla, North Queensland, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta and Brisbane, winning the Rothmans Medal in 1995. He was Queensland State of Origin and Australian international representative halfback. As a coach Green guided the Cowboys to their first premiership in 2015.

He last coached Queensland’s State of Origin side in 2021.

Green is survived by wife Amanda and children Emerson and Jed.

Paul Green's career in rugby league

PLAYER

- Played 162 first grade games

- Moved from Brisbane to join Cronulla in 1994, racking up 95 games for the Sharks

- Joined the Cowboys in 1999, playing 35 games

- Signed with the Roosters where he played 20 games from 2001-2002

- Joined Parramatta in 2003 playing seven matches

- Finished his career at the Broncos after just five games

- Represented Queensland seven times

- Represented Australia and Queensland in the Super League

COACH

- Head coach of the Cowboys for 167 games (2014-2020), winning a premiership in 2015.

- Head coach of Queensland in 2021 State of Origin series

