Legacy Cup Set for Saturday

The match was supposed to be played in round seven in the sides first ever clash but was postponed due to preparation.

The Legacy Cup contest is historically significant for both teams. The match will be played in tribute to Papa Guria, John Nightingale, Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, and the close connection between them as brother teams.

Football Operation Manager for EMK Sepik Pride Bradly Simon says the Legacy Cup match is a tribute to Papa Guria who contributed a lot in supporting rugby league in East Sepik. The fruit of that support is the EMK Sepik Pride.

Another reason being, Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and his family who were presented with the Legacy Cup. His family are caretakers of the Legacy Cup.

Simon added that the Legacy Cup will mean more to both teams as they face each other this Saturday at Pora Oval.

The Cup match will serve as a reminder to players of both clubs and the supporters in the years to come.

The match is expected to attract a huge crowd. In their last meeting at Kalabond Oval in East New Britain Province, Gurias held on to a convincing victory of 30 points to 12. The Sepik Pride will look to return the favour at home in this match and claim the first ever Legacy Cup.