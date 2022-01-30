Latrell given green light to play Charity Shield as loophole revealed

The 24-year-old was handed a six-game ban and was charged with a grade two reckless high tackle charge after his high shot on former teammate Joseph Manu in round 24 that broke the Roosters star’s cheek bone.

The annual Charity Shield match will take place in Mudgee on February 26 and will be the first time fans have seen Mitchell in action in six months

As per NRL rules, only players guilty of grade three offences or higher are unable to take part in trials, allowing Mitchell to return to the side.

Mitchell will miss the Rabbitohs first two rounds of the season, serving four games of his ban after his side made it all the way to the grand final, losing to the Panthers.

The Rabbitohs gun will return to the side in round three against the Roosters in what will be another interesting clash against his former club.

Despite being able to play in the trial, all suspended players are not permitted to play in representative matches and therefore the Indigenous star won’t be eligible for selection in the All Stars game.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Rabbitohs’ coaching staff has been impressed with the young gun during pre-season as he continues to develop into a leader within the squad.

Mitchell will be a crucial figure in the South Sydney setup this season following the departure of some experienced players

The Rabbitohs will be without Adam Reynold and Dane Gagai after they joined rival teams while veteran Benji Marshall retired.

Lachlan Ilias looks set to take Reynolds spot in the halves and the veteran’s experience will be greatly missed.

Taane Milne will likely slot into Gagai’s vacant centre spot again attempting to the fill the gaping hole left by an experienced man.

While Blake Taafe will start the season at fullback, he could make Marshall’s utility role his own when Mitchell returns in round three.

Source: foxsports.com.au