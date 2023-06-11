Late Broncos try holds off Knights in Suncorp thriller

The Knights arrived in Brisbane as heavy underdogs and took it to the second-placed Broncos, leading 20-12 with 20 minutes to play, but Kevin Walters' men owned the final stages of the game, with skipper Adam Reynolds scoring the match-winner with four minutes to play.

The Round 15 clash featured an epic showdown with former and current Maroons fullbacks Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh going toe-to-toe on several occasions.

The respective No. 1's were both at their attacking best, each running over 200 metres and combining for 23 tackle breaks.

The Broncos looked to fire the first shot 12 minutes in when winger Corey Oates found space down the left edge, but Dane Gagai put his stamp on the match early, coming up with a superb try-saver in the in-goal.

Five minutes later, it was Newcastle who opened the scoring with a slick right side raid finishing with a Gagai flick pass to put Dom Young over untouched in the corner for his 13th try of the season.

The Knights looked to extend their lead in the 27th minute through winger Greg Marzhew, but were denied the four points after replays showed his elbow hitting the touchline.

Returning from a hip injury, star winger Selwyn Cobbo came to the fore, finishing off some slick inside work from Reynolds. The skipper kicked to make it 6-4.

Come the 35th minute and returning fullback Ponga stamped his authority on the match, beating Reynolds on the outside and leaving Reece Walsh in his wake to make it 10-6 at the break.

Five minutes into the second half, the Broncos took back the lead after some brilliant lead up work from Walsh setting up Cobbo for a double in the right corner.

But Young stood up to haunt the home side in the second-half, streaming down before finding Mat Croker in support to score and finishing one of his own thanks to a perfect cutout pass from Jackson Hastings. The visitors led 20-12 with 20 minutes to play.

Come the last quarter and the Broncos comeback ignited with Brendan Piakura crossing the line for his first NRL try thanks to another try assist from a red-hot Walsh.

With the game on the line, it was Reynolds who delivered with four minutes to play, combining superbly with playmaking partner Ezra Mam to seal the match for the home side.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: NRL.com