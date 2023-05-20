Last-second try sees Dragons end painful week on a high

Just three days on from the departure of former coach Anthony Griffin, the Dragons looked set to go unrewarded for a brave effort against the Roosters as they trailed 22-18 with seconds to go, before a Hail Mary bomb from Tyrell Sloan ended in Feagai crossing next to the posts and Zac Lomax kicking the Red V to victory after the siren.

A frantic final half hour saw the lead change four times, with the Dragons ultimately having final say.

Earlier the hosts raced out of the gates to lead 12-0 after 15 minutes thanks to a stunning 95-metres effort from Moses Suli and a Ben Hunt try, and they took a 14-point advantage into the final half hour before the Roosters mounted a spirited comeback to lead by two with six minutes to play.

Jaydn Su'A then scored to put the Dragons back in front, before James Tedesco hit back with his second try of the night to seemingly hand victory to the Roosters.

But the Dragons had other ideas, with Feagai claiming possession on the final throw of the dice to score and Lomax making no mistake on the conversion to win it.

Story first published by: NRL.com