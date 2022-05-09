Lahanis To Play At Home In Rd 4

This outcome results from the Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition (PNGNRLC) Appeals Committee reviewing decisions made by the Match Review Committee on the incident that occurred on Sunday, 24th April 2022 in the Round 1 match played in Goroka between the Lahanis and Kroton Hela Wigmen.

The Appeals Committee reviewed the decision by the Match Review Committee to suspend home games of the Lahanis in Goroka indefinitely. It decided that the Sir Danny Leahy Oval be re-instated as the Lahanis’ home ground because a lot of resources was provided by the Franchise in restoring the venue.

With the Lahanis given the okay to play at home for a second time, the Competition Manager on the ground will provide observation, assess security protocol, game day management, player safety and welfare for both teams and general game day operations with the inclusion of police personnel on game day. Failure to do so will result in the Match Review Committee’s decision to be upheld again.

Following the Appeals Committee Hearing it was also decided that the decision by the Match Review Committee to suspend Ake Paluse, be reduced from 10 years to a 3-round suspension, effective as of Rounds 4 to 6.

Paluse will be eligible to play in the Digicel Cup in Round 7 with a strong warning that a repetition of anything similar will activate the earlier decision by the Match Review Committee.

The Appeals Committee then reviewed and upheld the Match Review Committee’s decision to ban Lahanis Media Officials David Boli, Post Courier’s stringer, and Gabriel Giwi of Yomba Photography, from entering any PNGNRLC and PNGRFL sanctioned matches. Boli’s case will be referred to the PNG Media Council.