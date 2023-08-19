Lahanis to pass Gurias

Both teams are expected to come out with all guns blazing to keep their finals hopes alive. Loser bows out while winner proceeds to the preliminary next week.

The Lahanis underdog nametag shouldn’t be an understatement if last week’s upset win over defending premiers Hela Wigmen was anything to go by.

Today, under a different coach, Lahanis showed glimpses of their 2018 fairytale finish, when they fought their way from 6th spot to lifting the major silver ware after beating minor premiers then,Enga Mioks 10-6. Gurias know that too well, and won’t be taking them lightly comes Sunday with sudden death awaiting.

After last week’s two points win over Muruks, Gurias would be looking to improve big time especially discipline in their defense and ruck infringements. Halves Ase Boas and Wesley Batari and hooker Nathan Tente need to be on their game. Gurias have a much more heavier and robust forward pack and if they use them effectively that should set the platform for the their speedy backline led by last week’s three try hero and man of the match Alex Max.

For Lahanis Coach Charlie Wabo, his instruction would be to keep it simple, complete the sets and back it up with strong defense. Captain Charlie Buka again would be calling the shots for his young charges Roger Kenny and Israel Balio at the halves who are ready to back themselves up again, after their courageous upset win over premiers Wigmen last week.

The Apo boys have enough big game experience in their line-up to match the Gurias led by their former Hunters veteran Thomson Teteh, big Christopher Urakuse, Ake Paluse, Philip Iveke and Joseph Mocke at the back.

It will be a close one however if Lahanis play their cards right, another upset could be looming.