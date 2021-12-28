Lae Rugby League Clubs Banned

The Tent City Rangers Club who copped a 3-year ban for the actions of its supporters for breach of PNG Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) Code Of Conduct and bringing the game into disrepute.

The Judiciary found that Rangers supporters instigated the fight by throwing dangerous objects onto the field of play.

14B Pirates are also suspended for 3 years for breaching PNGRFL Code Conduct for players and supporters.

The Judiciary also determined that a number of Pirate players were in breach of the PNGRFL Code Of Conduct when they ran off the field of play to join their supporters in the all-out brawl with Rangers supporters in retaliation.

The Judiciary has also identified and banned nine Pirates players and team manager for one year for retaliation.

Rangers’ team manager is banned for five games, while the club was fined K500 for complying with Lae Rugby League instructions.

Lae Rugby League President, Adrian Chow said the clubs have been given 14 days to appeal.

Chow commended Acting Judiciary Chairman, Steve Malum and his panel for coming up with a fair decision based on video footage and reports, making sure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

He hope that the ban on teams and players will send a strong message that there is zero tolerance on violence in rugby league.