Kumuls coup: In-demand Holbrook to coach Papua New Guinea

Another building block in the development of rugby league in PNG has been achieved with the appointment of Justin Holbrook as the head coach of the PNG Kumuls.

The news comes at an important time as PNG continues its strategic approach to creating an internal pathways system as part of its bid to join the NRL.

Holbrook, who has recently been appointed as Roosters assistant coach working with Trent Robinson, will take up his new role this month.

This will allow lead-in time to the important four-week Tri Series against Fiji and the Cook Islands that begins on October 15th with the final scheduled for Sunday, November 5th.

Holbrook’s coaching resume is impressive. Having gained experience on the coaching staff of a number of NRL clubs, Holbrook’s first big break as a head coach came with his appointment by St Helens in the English Super League in 2017.

Holbrook enjoyed an extremely successful time at the club, winning 80% of his games in charge, including taking St Helens to the Challenge Cup Final in 2019 and lifting the Super League title the same year.

Holbrook then returned to Australia for the 2020 season as Head Coach of the Gold Coast Titans.

In his first season he was able to quickly turn around the fortunes of a club that had finished last the previous year, guiding them to a creditable 9th position.

In 2021, Holbrook continued to build on the momentum from the previous year, taking the team to the Finals for the first time since 2016.

Since departing the Titans in Round 16 of this season, Holbrook’s services have been in major demand with both the Canterbury Bulldogs and Warrington Wolves showing an interest, before he decided to join Sydney Roosters as an assistant coach for 2024, working with his close friend Trent Robinson.

PNG LNG Kumuls Chairman, Wapu Sonk, was delighted that the Kumuls had been able to secure the services of such a sought-after coach.

“Having someone of the calibre of Justin coaching the Kumuls is a major boost for rugby league in the country," Sonk said.

“He has shown that wherever he has coached he has built a reputation for developing younger players and creating a winning culture and that is something that we are looking to create with our international teams.”

“Justin has been highly sought after as a coach in recent times and so his decision to take on the Head Coach’s role with the Kumuls, is a major vote of confidence in the plans we have in place for rugby league in this country.”

Holbrook, also expressed his excitement at the opportunity to work with a squad, fast-growing in terms of reputation,

“You only have to speak to anyone associated with the game in PNG to see the passion they have for rugby league,” Holbrook said.

“They are a country that are looking to the future and building a structure that will support the development of the game in this country for years to come.

“There is an enormous talent base of players in PNG and a real desire to compete against the best.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the players to continue their development and to build on the great work that has been done before me."

PNGRFL CEO, Stanley Hondina, also used this opportunity to announce the re-appointment of Ben Jefferies, who is currently the Cowboys NRLW Head Coach, to the position of Santos Orchids Head Coach.

The PNGRFL also announced that the Junior Kumuls will be coached by Joe Grima and the Junior Orchids will be coached by Solomon Kulunias

