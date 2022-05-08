KPHL Super 7s Kicks Off Day 2

The competition was initially set to kick off last Saturday but the late arrival of teams’ uniforms and change in airline travel schedules forced the extra week’s delay.

After the slight delay to start of competition, it’s game on for the KPH Super 7s Series for the next 4 weeks kicking off with round (1). Saturday 7th, saw the first two rounds. Competition continues today Sunday 8th, and continues for the next three weekends until 29th of May.

Eighteen provincial men’s teams including two from NCD began unleashing raw talent and skills yesterday, showcasing their rugby 7s flare in speed and skill.

Teams have been placed in (6) pools of 4 and are playing in a round robin format. The top 8 ranked teams play off for the Cup, Plate and Shield today. Each team will be awarded competition points based on their wins while rankings will be determined. Points will accumulate over the next 3 weekends and will determine who becomes the 2022 inaugural KP PNGRU Super 7s Series Champions with K50,000 up for grabs.

PNGRU Sevens Competition Manager Paul Joseph said despite the Series being dselayed by a week, all the teams have settled in well and have hit the ground running.

Joseph said the Super 7s Series is setting a new platform for provincial teams from the 4 regions to experience and embrace playing for the first time in such a state of the art facility.