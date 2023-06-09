Koroisau injured as Titans bounce back against Tigers

but captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui faces a nervous wait after being placed on report for contact on Tigers skipper Api Koroisau.

Koroisau suffered a broken jaw as he attempted to make a tackle on Fa'asuamaleaui with the incident potentially having ramifications for both State of Origin teams.

The match itself - while entertaining - did have a number of errors, with the Tigers especially culpable with 14 errors and three penalties conceded.

However, Titans coach Justin Holbrook would have been pleased to see his side go on with the job after leading 16-6 at halftime, with fullback AJ Brimson marking a strong return from a hamstring injury by scoring the first try of the match.

The Tigers hit back after enjoying their best run of possession of the match with back-to-back sets at the line, with a hard-charging David Klemmer proving to big and strong for the Titans defending on their tryline.

Tanah Boyd, who stood up to take on more responsibility and take pressure off halves partner Jayden Campbell who is still easing into the role with Kieran Foran sidelined, was involved in the Gold Coast's next four-pointer, helping set up backrower Klese Haas for his first NRL try.

Campbell scored the last try of the first half in an effort that showcased his speed, diving onto a deft Brimson kick into the in-goal, swooping in to touch the ball down to help extend his side's lead as they entered the break.

In the second half, the Titans were able to overcome a fatigued Tigers side with Fa'asuamaleaui and 100-gamer Phil Sami crossing to seal the win.

Story first published by: NRL.com