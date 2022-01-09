Kokopo Marlins Held To Draw

Game two of the newly established Clash of the Towns concept played at Rabaul’s Queens Park oval yesterday showcased current and up and coming rugby league talents from the Rabaul and Kokopo city leagues for possible Guria selection.

The concept is an initiative of Rabaul’s favourite son and current Kumuls coach, Michael Marum and Agmark to get the interest back at the local league level while provide a platform for East New Britain franchise, Agmark Gurias to identify new talents to be included into the Gurias pre-season training squad which will be announced shortly.

To start proceedings players from both teams were presented with jumpers by provincial administrator and patron of the Rabaul league, Wilson Matava.

While both sides boasting current Digicel Cup and former PNG Hunters players at their disposal officials were impressed and amazed by the abundant of local rugby league talents displayed throughout the contest.

Both teams were impressive while players maintained composure and good discipline showcasing individual brilliance in attack and defense that kept the fans cheering throughout the contest.

“It was like watching a Digicel Cup game being played here in Rabaul with very good support from family and rugby fans,” said an official.

He said the highlights of the game was the team who had Gurias players, a Mendi Muruks player and one from the Kimbe Cutters with two former PNG Hunters players who were challenged by the next crop of elite players from the province.

After 80 minutes of grueling but entertaining footy action, both teams were content a 6-all at fulltime. Rabaul Ashes 6 and Kokopo Marlins 6.

Despite of forcing a draw against Marlins yesterday Rabaul Ashes will take a lot of confidence moving into game 3 to spoil the party for the Kokopo boys when they meet at Kalabond this Saturday.

After game 2 Marlins have one win and a draw (3) with the Ashes winning one loss-one draw (1).

A win by Ashes in game 3 could level the series at 3 all. Dual Man of the Match awards went to Junias Guan of Rabaul Ashes and Miles Banam from Kokopo Marlins.