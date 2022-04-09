Kokopo League Retains Executives

They include Wesley Waninara who has been re-elected for another term as League President, Markus Kaugla as Vice President, Mellie Tamlik-Secretary and Games Corodinator and Grace Micheal as League Treasurer.

The election of the 2022 KCRL Executives took place during the League’s AGM held last Wednesday at the Kalabond field.

In preparation for the new season Kokopo City League Executive is calling on interested clubs especially the six extisting clubs Takubar Brothers, Kokopo Muruks, Rabaul Panthers, Warangoi Storm, TN Lions and Royals to come forward and confirm their participation this year.

The league is also pleased to announce and welcome new club, Spartans RLC of Kokopo that has been accepted by the Kokopo City League Executive after fulfilling all league requirements.

To date four clubs have paid up their affiliation fees, Brothers, Muruks, Storm and Spartans. The pre-season is tentatively set to kick off after Easter.