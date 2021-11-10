Koiari Rugby Team Boosted

The club is a select side from the Koiari rugby league and participates in the Southern Super League Port Moresby second-tier competition.

A recent launch and presentation of the new jerseys was witnessed by chairmen of various traditional landowner groups, Water PNG senior executives. The support is part of an ongoing sponsorship arrangement worth about K45,000 per season.

The event reaffirms Water PNG’s significant commitment and partnership with the land and water resource owners of Koiari.

Before officiating the launch, Water PNG Board Director, Ambassador Aiwa Olmi outlined the importance and significance of maintaining relationships and the use of resources such as water and land to benefit both parties and population of Port Moresby.

He said that apart from its corporate responsibilities to the public, Water PNG is also committed to honour its corporate responsibility to resource owners including sporting organizations.

Acting PNG Water Acting CEO, Parkop Kerua said Water PNG is commitment to its course and wished the team well.

On behalf of the LO groups Chairman Arua Sale Soge assured Water PNG executives all funds will be property acquitted for.