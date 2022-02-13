Kodi stakes claim, star in trouble and epic captain’s knock - NRL All Stars Three Big Hits

Raiders star Jordan Rapana was placed on report twice for shoulder charges, while Sharks enforcer Andrew Fifita was sin-binned in his comeback match.

Rapana’s second hit ignited a melee and he was binned alongside Fifta who was playing his first game in 181 days following a career-threatening throat injury.

Maori skipper Joe Tapine was immense alongside his co-captain Kodi Nikorima, while Indigenous duo Josh Curran and Will Smith failed HIAs.

KODI STAKES CLAIM

Kodi Nikorima has pushed his case to start in the halves for the Warriors this season following a standout performance in the No. 7 jersey.

Nikorima has no interest in being used as a utility in 2022 and the former New Zealand international halfback showed he’s still got plenty of tricks.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown has four playmakers to choose from this season - Nikorima, Shaun Johnson, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Ash Taylor.

Kiwi legend Benji Marshall said on Fox League that Nikorima did his chances no harm on Saturday night with a try, tackle bust and linebreak assist.

“I think he’s had a really positive start to the game, as a half you want to see him get tackled a few times,” Marshall said.

“He’s had some good kicks and some not-so-great kicks but in terms of organising your side and being the guy who really brings the points and gets the team into the spots they need on the field, I think he’s done a great job.

“The interesting thing for me is what’s going to happen with the Warriors. They’ve got four players who play in the halves.

“How they fit four into two players I’m not sure but this was Cody’s opportunity to play in the halves, he’s done that at international level and he’s done it here again tonight.

“I’m sure he wanted to show he wants that starting position come Round 1.”

RAPANA REPORTED, TWICE

Jordan Rapana was put on report twice for the same offence and it could cause Raiders coach Ricky Stuart a headache come Round 1.

Rapana was reported for shoulder charges on David Fifita and Jesse Ramien in the first half, the second of which sparked a melee.

Canberra lost outside back Harley Smith-Shields to a season-ending ACL injury last week, while winger Bailey Simonsson left to join the Eels this summer.

They have recruited Nick Cotric back from the Bulldogs but Stuart will be short of options if Rapana gets suspended.

The star winger cleaned up Fifita after he passed the ball in the first half and Fox League analysts Gorden Tallis and Marshall suspect he might be in trouble.

“You’d have to see other angles but what’s a shoulder charge - tucking the arm and hitting - I think he tucks it a bit there, maybe with that footage he’s got a case to answer,” Tallis said.

“With the second one I don’t think he has and that’s where the blowup happened…They probably thought it was another shoulder charge and they were sticking up for their teammates.”

Marshall agreed the first shot could land Rapana in hot water but described the second hit as “just a great stop”.

“It looks like it because of the action of his arm but what you don’t see is Patrick Herbert takes him out from the side and Jesse Ramien is one of the hardest players to tackle in the competition,” Marshall said.

“I thought that was just a great stop from the Maori team. I actually believe he got sin binned for the wrong shoulder charge, the one before was worse than the second time.”

CAPTAIN’S KNOCK

Joe Tapine delivered an inspirational man-of-the-match performance in his first time captaining the side.

Tapine was everywhere and set up the first try before scoring the third, which proved the match winner.

The 27-year-old also finished with 111 metres from 14 carries, three tackle breaks, a linebreak and a linebreak assist.

“I think the added responsibility of captain tonight has really helped Joseph, there’s been a lot of positives in his game,” Marshall said.

“Especially in the little areas, his defence has been strong, he carried the ball well.

“The subtleties that he uses in his game, he’s just gone from strength to strength and I honestly believe that in the future he could be one of our best players.

“He’s just one of those sort of players and he reminds me of a young Gorden Tallis.

The Kiwi forward was the only unvaccinated All Stars player and Stuart will be desperately trying to convince the hulking forward to get jabbed so he doesn’t miss any football this NRL season.

Indigenous All Stars:

1. Will Kennedy 2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Brent Naden 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Nicholas Hynes 7. Braydon Trindall 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Reuben Cotter 10. Ryan James 11. David Fifita 12. Tyrell Fuimaono 13. Josh Curran 14. Albert Kelly 15. Will Smith 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Selwyn Cobbo 19. Tyrell Sloan 20. Shaq Mitchell

Maori All Stars

1. Jordan Rapana 2. Morgan Harper 3. Dylan Walker 4. Reimis Smith 5. Patrick Herbert 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Kodi Nikorima 8. Joseph Tapine 9. Erin Clark 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Kenneath Bromwich 12. Briton Nikora 13. Jazz Tevaga 14. Esan Marsters 15. Royce Hunt 16. TC Robati 17. Kevin Proctor Reserves: 18. Tukupa Hau Tapuha 19. Jayden Nikorima 20. Wiremu Greig

