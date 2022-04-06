Knights v Sea Eagles: Frizell named; Koula replaces Turbo

Newcastle stunned the Roosters and humbled Wests Tigers to sit atop the ladder after two rounds, before Mitch Barnett's brain explosion brought them undone against Penrith which was followed by last weekend's loss to nil at Cronulla leaving them wobbling.

The Sea Eagles followed the opposite path, looking lost against the Panthers and Roosters before scraping home against the Bulldogs which led into a convincing win over the Raiders in Mudgee last weekend that has them humming a month into the competition.

They'll need to ensure the loss of star fullback Tom Trbojevic to a knee injury doesn't stunt the momentum they have been able to build.

The Rundown

Team news

Knights: Adam O'Brien has named the same 17 players, with Jacob Saifiti returning to the run-on side with Leo Thompson on the bench. Tyson Frizell has been named despite hamstring tightness last week.

Sea Eagles: Tolutau Koula takes over at fullback for Tom Trbojevic (knee, 4-6 weeks) while Christian Tuipulotu comes in at centre. Brad Parker has been named among the reserves after missing last week due to COVID.

Source: NRL