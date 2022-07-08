Knights v Rabbitohs: Saifiti withdrawn; Graham, Sele out injured

In the final nine rounds the Knights face only two sides currently inside the top eight, so there's good reason for optimism on the back of Friday's drubbing of the Titans.

One of those sides inside the eight is Souths, who head to Newcastle full of confidence after Mitchell's impressive return in the win over the Eels.

Both sides are missing key men on Origin duty but there's enough quality on show to suggest this will be a cracking contest in front of a big crowd in Knights homeland.

The Rundown

Team news

Knights: Jacob Saifiti is a late withdrawal following Jordan McLean's injury in Blues camp with Pasami Saulo to come off the bench. There are no other changes in the 24-hour update. Jayden Brailey is set to return from a long-term achilles injury off the bench while Bradman Best will play in his return from an elbow injury, replacing Dane Gagai (Origin) in the centres. Tex Hoy again wears the No.1 jersey in place of Kalyn Ponga, who is also away with the Maroons.

Rabbitohs: Mark Nicholls (head knock) is out, replaced by Davvy Moale at lock. Latrell Mitchell will captain the Rabbitohs for the first time with Cameron Murray on Origin duty. New signing Daniel Suluka-Fifita, who joined the club on Monday after he was granted an early release by the Roosters, comes on to the bench.

Key match-up

Anthony Milford v Cody Walker: Milford is enjoying a resurgence in the No.6 jersey, stringing together five games on the trot and racking up three try assists, 12 tackle breaks and seven forced dropouts. His combination with Adam Clune is growing each week and the man who took Brisbane to a grand final in 2015 is looking happy and settled as he closes in on 200 career games. Walker holds the key to the Rabbitohs' chances of climbing into the top four and making a run at another grand final. The Bunnies' attack takes on a far more dangerous look with Latrell Mitchell back on deck and Walker will relish the opportunity to join forces with his No.1 gun again.

Stat Attack

The Rabbitohs have committed 192 errors in their 16 games to sit in the unwanted top spot in that category. The Knights are 11th on the list with 158 errors in 16 matches.

