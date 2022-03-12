Knights stun Roosters to open season in style

Newcastle dominated the match, making six line-breaks to nil and holding the Roosters tryless until four minutes before fulltime.

Five-eighth Jake Clifford was the star of the win but it was a team performance, with the back five of Kalyn Ponga (146m), Dominic Young (124m), Dane Gagai (200m), Bradman Best (146m) and Enari Tuala (109m) all running more than 100 metres with the ball.

Lock Kurt Mann led the way defensively as the Knights forwards forced errors and their backs capitalised, with Gagai, Clifford, Tuala and Young scoring tries.

Match snapshot

The Roosters only scoring opportunity of the first half came in the 10th minute when Daniel Tupou burst through the mid-field and linked with Luke Keary, who sent James Tedesco racing for the tryline but the try was denied after the bunker ruled that David Klemmer had been obstructed from attempting a tackle.

Dane Gagai celebrated his return to the Knights with a try in the 14th minute after Tedesco misread a swirling Jake Clifford bomb that bounced awkwardly for the Roosters captain. Clifford chased his own kick and forced a fumble by Tedesco as he tried to cover the kick and Gagai swooped on the loose ball.

Victor Radley was forced from the field for a HIA midway through the first half after getting his head in the wrong position attempting a front-on tackle on Clifford and he did not return.

Kurt Mann forced another Roosters error with a heavy shot on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and the Knights capitalised in spectacular fashion, with winger Enari Tuala scoring in the 32nd minute to give his side a 10-0 lead.

Sam Walker scored the Roosters' only first half points with a penalty goal after the halftime siren sounded.

Clifford got a try of his own in the 56th minute after a short pass from Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to fellow prop Siosiua Taukeiaho hit the ground and the Knights five-eighth raced 50 metres to score.

Knights utility Phoenix Crossland was sin-binned after interfering with Sam Walker as he chased a kick into the Newcastle in-goal but the visitors hung on while down a man.

Jamaica international Dominic Young saved a try when he forced wing opposite Daniel Tupou into touch and then scored at the other end of the field in the 74th minute to seal Newcastle's win.

Roosters centre Paul Momiroski scored a consolation try in the 76th minute.

Play of the game

Kurt Mann appeared determined to ensure his 150th NRL match was one to remember when he put a big shot on Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves that forced a turnover and was then combined with Adam Clune and Kalyn Ponga to engineer a try for winger Enari Tuala. The try also featured a big don't argue from centre Bradman Best on Roosters centre Paul Momiroski and a flick pass to Tuala that will feature in highlight reels for the rest of the season.

What's next

The Roosters take on Manly at the SCG on Friday night and star lock Victor Radley will need to pass HIA protocols to play after suffering a head knock attempting to tackle Jake Clifford midway through the first half.

Radley was also placed on report for a crusher tackle.

Hooker Sam Verrills had been due to return from suspension against the Sea Eagles but suffered a broken thumb at training last week.

The Knights host Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium next Sunday and coach Adam O'Brien will be sweating on the fitness of forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon after he suffered a first half ankle injury.

Fitzgibbon played on but was clearly struggling after the teams returned to the field for the second half and eventually needed to be replaced.

Story first published on NRL.com

