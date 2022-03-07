Knights Bid For Milford News To NRL

Milford was cut by the Rabbitohs after he was arrested on September 20 and charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wilful damage involving a vehicle.

However Milford recently was linked to a move to the Knights in time to debut for the club next month.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Danny Weidler reported that the NRL has had zero clubs approach them about registering a contract for Milford and the game’s governing body is not impressed by his actions in the alleged matter before the courts.

Milford appeared in a Brisbane court in October, but did not enter a plea.

Weidler believes we won’t see Milford in the NRL at any point this season.

However the 27-year-old and his management have maintained his innocence.

Milford has scored 70 tries in 193 games for the Raiders and Broncos since his debut in 2013, but played just 13 games in each of his last two seasons with Brisbane before being cut by the club.

Milford has been linked with a return to Queensland to reunite with Wayne Bennett at the Dolphins, but he won’t be getting a deal anywhere until he can get a contract registered with the NRL.

Milford has been training on his own in Queensland since his deal with the Rabbitohs fell through.

Source: foxsports.com.au