Kimbe, Lae join Steamies 7s

The Lae Consort Express Lines (CEL) and Kimbe STC Logistics managed to join the one-day event for the first time, which makes the 7s and touch tournament more interesting. This was just a glimpse of what to expect in the coming years.

Steamships General Manager Vele Rupa said the event is expected to bring in teams from provinces outside Port Moresby by 2024, because it will be Steamships’ 30th year of tournament since its inception in 1994.

Rupa said, “Thirty years coming up next year, it’s going to be bigger and better. This year is special because we had folks coming in from Lae and Kimbe.

“We are definitely going to see more outer provinces teams coming in next year. We will get the folks from Mount Hagen; hopefully get a few from Kavieng, and few more teams out of Lae and the New Guinea Islands as well.”

Rupa said, the purpose of Steamships 7s is to give employees of Steamships and its partner companies a break from their work to build social connections amongst employees. The event also promotes healthy lifestyle.

Rupa added, this is one of the ways in which the company gives back to its employees recognizing their contribution to the company.

The 2023 Steamships Rugby 7s tournament had 11 female and 12 male teams participated. More outside teams are expected in the 2024 event.