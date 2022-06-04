Kimbe Cutters Thrash Tumbe

In front of a home crowd at the Humphreys Oval in Kimbe, the Cutters registered their first win after 6 rounds of the 2022 Digicel Cup season

The first half of the match was evenly contested that saw Cutters leading Tumbe 4-0 until halftime.

After the break Cutters new halves combination of Jah Hogan and rookie half, Albert Levi Junior started rally their troops with big runs from Muka Peter and David Tetefo that set the platform for the team to start the scoreboard ticking over with tries to Elizah Rotinga, Eliuda Mika, Donald Waluka, Jack Amenden, David Tetefo and Paul Ivan.

Out of the seven tries, Antony Longa could only slot in two conversions, a crucial grey area that the team need to address as soon as possible moving forward.

On today’s big win, Kimbe Cutters Team Manager, Henry Tavune, said though it was a big relieve to register their first win of the season, he highlighted that there were many missed opportunities today, due to drop balls while defense has improved.

After their big upset win over defending premiers Tigers in Minj last week, Tumbe went into the match with a lot of confidence but could not get through the Cutters unrelenting defence forcing them into errors and back paddling for the entire second half until fulltime with the final score 28-0 in in favour of Cutters.

The Kimbe Cutters will face PRK Gulf Isou in Round 8 of the Digicel Cup next Sunday at the Santos National Football stadium in Port Moresby.