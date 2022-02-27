Kevvie facing ‘sleepless nights’; the ‘biggest priority’ in Cowboys’ $1m switch — 3 Big Hits

All eyes were on the halves with Billy Walters picked at halfback alongside Tyson Gamble for the Broncos after Albert Kelly was ruled out due to Covid protocols.

Gamble stuck his nose out in front when he set up Jordan Riki for the opening try with a smart grubber.

The Cowboys answered back through gun fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow who put in a grubber for himself.

Then six minutes later Holmes crossed untouched and then converted to take his team to a 12-6 lead.

The Broncos were dealt a late blow in the final minute of the half when Payne Haas was sent to the bin for holding on in the ruck too long, attempting to slow down a Cowboys’ attacking raid.

Holmes slotted the penalty goal on the siren to make it 14-6 at the break.

The Cowboys quickly extended the lead soon after as Scott Drinkwater and Holmes combined to put Murray Taulagi over.

As for the Broncos, Ennis said they were “starting to lose their way” like they did the week prior against the Titans.

Although Brisbane stormed home that night to force a draw.

This time around Ennis said Brisbane was showing its “immaturity” and inexperience, with a try to Taulagi shortly after only further exposing it.

No Broncos players competed for the ball as it bounced up for the Cowboys centre to stroll through and score.

“It’s hard to believe no Broncos’ players wanted to compete for that ball,” Smith said.

“No communication on the last tackle, no talk whatsoever. Taulagi won’t get an easier try than that,” Ennis added.

COWBOYS’ HALVES HEADACHE WORSENS

Todd Payten was hoping to finish Saturday’s trial game with a clearer picture on what his Round 1 halves pairing will look like but it seems his headache has only just gotten worse.

Tom Dearden got first shot at partnering marquee singing Chad Townsend and while he impressed in attack, it was his defence that really stuck out.

“When you look at how they’ve defended (Dearden) has summed it up… phenomenal,” Benji Marshall said.

“He made a try-saving tackle on his line, he’s come up with a couple of really good shots and dislodged the ball off Jordan Riki at one point,” Corey Parker added.

“There has been a lot to like between the combination and our first look really at the new skipper Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden, who has predominantly played on the left-hand side of the field,” Ennis said.

It looked as though Dearden’s first half would be enough to lock him in for the No.6 jersey however Drinkwater came onto the field in the second half and made up for lost time.

“He’s been tremendous… he’s torturing the backline,” Ennis said.

It seems now that Payten walks away with still a very big decision to make and two very different players to choose between.

“The headache for Todd Payten is going to be his halves pairing,” Ennis said.

“We looked at Dearden and Townsend in the opening half and they were very solid. But Drinkwater’s come on and he’s really taken his chances in the second half.

“It’ll be fascinating to see what Todd Payten does.

“Drinkwater is extremely creative... Dearden looked terrific combining with Chad Townsend... defensively though... two completely different players.”

BRONCOS SOLVE FULLBACK DILEMMA

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Broncos in light of the injury to Tesi Niu is who would play fullback to start the season and based on Selwyn Cobbo’s performance against the Cowboys they have their answer.

The 19-year-old was superb for the Broncos at the back and handled everything the Cowboys threw at him in both attack and defence.

Michael Ennis lauded Cobbo’s involvement, particularly in the first half as he popped up all over the field.

“Cobbo has been terrific in the first half,” Ennis said.

“Carrying the ball up over 70 metres. He has been powerful.

“He has been very confident under the high ball.

Benji Marshall is excited by what he has seen from Cobbo and believes he has a massive future once he grows into his body.

“He reminds me of a young Greg Inglis that hasn’t filled out his body completely,” Marshall said

“He’s very skilful, he’s very quick and he does a lot of work around the ball. For me, I think he’s the long-term solution at fullback for the Broncos.

“Whether he starts there now or he gets a bit of development role is still to be seen but it’s a great opportunity for him.”

Cobbo did have one blunder late when he failed to defuse a bomb that led to the Taulagi try but he will only grow in confidence with experience.

One thing is for sure if Cobbo keeps impressing as he did against the Cowboys the Broncos will be wanting to lock up their rumoured $1 million three-year extension for his services before his asking price goes up.

There are several other question marks surrounding Brisbane heading into the opening round, including who will partner Adam Reynolds in the halves and who starts in the No.9 jersey.

Corey Parker tipped Albert Kelly to start in the halves due to his experience but said coach Kevin Walters will have some “sleepless nights” ahead of him with lots of “unanswered questions”.

HOLMES’ ‘BIGGEST PRIORITY’ IN CENTRE SWITCH

Valentine Holmes was put to the ultimate test in his new left centre role as he marked up against Kotoni Staggs - one of the most lethal attacking weapons in the competition.

The battle between the two didn’t disappoint with five-eighth Tom Dearden helping Holmes keeping Staggs in line.

“It’s been a really good battle on the left-hand side of the field,” Fox League expert Michael Ennis said.

“Kotoni Staggs and Jordan Pereira up against Valentine Holmes who is really holding his gloves up in his first outing at centre in a really tough battle against Kotoni Staggs. There’s no harder man to mark in the competition one-on-one.”

Holmes was just as crucial on the other side of the ball too with the Cowboys’ superstar – who was originally signed as a fullback - crossing untouched in the first half to snatch his side the lead.

Sideline commentator Brent Tate - who played 12 games in the centres for the Kangaroos – believes Holmes has plenty of potential but will need to work on his defence to be among the elite centres of the game.

“It’s great to see him get some confidence. He’s got all the tools to be a good centre, Val Holmes, he’s big and strong. We know how hard he is to handle with the ball in his hands,” Tate said.

“If he’s going to make a real fist of playing in the centres, it’s going to be up to him and his attitude. It’s great to see him happy and fit. I think he’s in for a great season.

“I think he’s got to work on his defence, being up in the front line. He’s got all the attributes (in attack)... defensively that is his biggest priority.”