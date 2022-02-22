Kevvie’s halves headache; Sheens no instant fix for troubled Tigers: Trials Talking Pts

Meanwhile newly appointed Tigers head of performance Tim Sheens is not instant fix for the club who were comfortably beaten by the Sea Eagles.

The Dragons have also found their fullback for the foreseeable future and why the Panthers should not be worried about their depth for the 2022 season.

SHEENS IS NO OVERNIGHT FIX

The Tigers haven’t made the top eight since 2011 but the return of the club’s only premiership coach - Tim Sheens - had faithful fans optimistic leading into 2022.

We learnt on Friday night that Sheens hasn’t arrived with a silver bullet and the path back to finals football is going to take time.

The former Kangaroos coach is now the Tigers’ head of performance and he has total power over football operations, with Maguire reporting directly to him.

Maguire picked a close to full-strength side but they were nowhere near the rampant Sea Eagles.

Tigers fans hope Sheens holds the keys to unlocking the superstar potential of under-pressure halfback Luke Brooks, but he was quiet in 40 minutes on Friday night.

New recruit Jackson Hastings will play next week giving some much needed direction in the halves and James Roberts will return, adding some flair and experience to the outside backs.

The connection between Hastings and Brooks will be key, allowing fans to get a true gauge of how the Tigers will perform this season.

Despite those additions, the Tigers were at near full-strength in their first hit-out and were clearly lacking in defence.

Two inexperienced backs in Koula and Vaega combined for two unanswered tries on the right wing comfortably, breezing past the Tigers outside backs.

If the merger club want to return to finals football, they must be able to defend on their lines otherwise teams with elite centre/wing combinations will eat them alive.

Maguire has a lot to take away from their first trial and a hat-trick to Ray Vaega will be at the forefront of his mind.

BRONCOS STILL HAVE NO IDEA WHO WILL PARTNER REYNOLDS

The Broncos have had all off-season to work on their halves combinations and yet three weeks out from the season they still have no clue who will partner Adam Reynolds.

Initially there were reports that Kotoni Staggs was set to switch from the centres to No.6, but those plans appear to be over as he spent zero time at five-eighth against the Titans.

Four players featured in the halves against the Gold Coast with Albert Kelly starting at halfback and Billy Walters at five-eighth, while Tyson Gamble and Ezra Mam came off the bench.

Kelly was guilty of some poor kicking errors that gifted the Titans seven tackle sets, while he also made two errors before he was hooked at halftime.

Walters was solid and had a linebreak assist and a try assist, but he also had three missed tackles and conceded a penalty.

Gamble was guilty of trying to overplay his hand in a bid to impress the selectors when he came on and while he had a linebreak assist and a try assist he also had three errors and gave away a seven tackle set.

Rookie sensation Ezra Mam was arguably the pick of the Broncos halves against the Titans finishing with 32 run metres, three tackle busts and a try, but he also made an error and had two missed tackles.

Granted the slippery conditions affected them, but the Broncos halves were all outperformed by four-game Titans rookie Toby Sexton.

Michael Ennis believes it is concerning that the Broncos are not bedding down their combinations at this time of year as opposed to frantically trying to find Reynolds’ halves partner three weeks out from the season.

“Kevvie Walters is not happy and no doubt he would be concerned because this five-eighth role is so pivotal,” Ennis said.

“Who partners Adam Reynolds is the biggest story around Brisbane at the moment.

“They have got some wonderful outside backs. They have got great forwards. But who partners Adam Reynolds? It is vital for Brisbane’s success this year.

“I think it is concerning that so close to the season the Broncos don’t know their five-eighth.

“These last few weeks should be just fine tuning that combination because it is a new one. If we are still sitting here wondering who their five-eighth is two weeks out I think that is a concern for Brisbane.”

RAIDERS YOUNG GUN STAMPS FULLBACK CLAIM

There’d been plenty of hype around Xavier Savage heading into 2022, especially considering he has just NRL games to his name.

However, the teenager proved against the Roosters not only is he the real deal, but that he’s coming for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s No.1 jersey.

Savage finished with a try, two linebreaks, 147 metres from nine runs and two tackles in a dominant display.

Savage - who started ahead of Nicoll-Klokstad - dropped a high ball late in the game but was otherwise flawless.

“It’s been good learning from Charnze, big shoes to fill and it’s a bit competitive out there but he’s been like a brother to me,” Savage told Fox League.

Nicoll-Klokstad endured an injury-plagued 2021 and played just eight games and rugby league great Greg Alexander believes he should hold his spot.

“I know he started off the bench and I know there’s been talk of him being in a battle with Xavier Savage for No. 1 - but I don’t care,” Alexander said on the Fox League broadcast.

“You’ve got to have him in the starting side, he’s a great player and they missed him last year, they missed his energy.”

DRAGONS YOUNG GUN A LOCK FOR ROUND 1

The Dragons started with Cody Ramsey at fullback for their first trial of 2022 against the Eels.

But he failed to shine as bright as 19-year-old Tyrell Sloan who spent the end of the 2021 season wearing the No.1 jersey.

Sloan was silky in attack and made some crucial tackles at CommBank Stadium and was warded some lofty praise from Fox League’s experts.

“I think Tyrell Sloan is the future of the club in the No.1,” Greg Alexander said.

Braith Anasta voiced Alexander’s sentiment when asked who should play fullback for the Dragons.

“I think it is a no-brainer, I think it is Sloan all day,” he said.

“I don’t even think there is a question about it in my mind, the kid is just full of class, we saw that back cut-out pass for the try, he has got great speed.”

In only five NRL games, Sloan has scored six tries and recorded two try assists and tonight a brilliant cutout pass highlighted his class.

The young gun received the ball on the left and instantly threw a pinpoint pass to winger Jonathon Reuben to score acrobatically in the corner.

Ramsey, who didn’t do much wrong, was not match for the silky speedster and will likely take up a spot on the wing for the Red V.

WARRIORS’ MASSIVE HALVES HEADACHE

On the surface the Warriors look spoiled for choice when it comes to their halves pairing in 2022 but sometimes you can have too many options.

The suspension to Reece Walsh until Round 3 saw Warriors coach Nathan Brown trial half Channel Harris-Tavita at fullback against the Storm.

Benji Marshall believes that shifting Harris-Tavita is a sure sign he is not in Brown’s plans to start in the halves this season because he does not believe you should weaken the halves to fix a hole at fullback.

“It was interesting to see Warriors coach Nathan Brown talk about using Harris-Tavita at fullback in the first couple of rounds.” Marshall said.

“If he is your first choice five-eighth then I would be putting him at five-eighth so to me that means he is maybe thinking along the lines of Ash Taylor to start the season.”

However Cooper Cronk pointed out that Brown wants a strong defender and kicker to partner Shaun Johnson, which could see Kodi Nikorima beat both Taylor and Harris-Tavita to the playmaker role.

“Brown also spoke about the person to get the No.6 jersey for Round 1 would be the best defensive player and the best kicker,” Cronk said.

“Ash Taylor didn’t have a good day out defensively against the Storm.

“Nikorima was way more of a threat and held up his gloves defensively as well.

“It will be interesting because Walsh is out for a couple of weeks and Shaun Johnson will dominate the No.7 jersey.

“Brown has a few options, but he needs to make a big call.”

Regardless of who partners him, Marshall believes Johnson will make a massive difference to the Warriors’ fortunes in 2022.

“I think Shaun Johnson will be a really good signing for the Warriors in terms of helping organise and let the other guys play their footy,” Marshall said.

“I think it is an exciting season the Warriors fans can get really pumped about and I think Shaun brings that excitement back to the game for them.”

