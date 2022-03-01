Kerowagi Rugby League Builds Pathway

Since its inception in 2020, the league now has approximately 20 clubs comprising senior Men, U20 boys and Open Women and is an affiliate to the PNG Rugby Football League (PNGRFL).

With three years running, Kerowagi Coffee Cup rugby league is now making new grounds in creating a strong pathway for rural talents to come out and expose themselves.

The KCC was an initiative of patron, Bari Palme and sponsored by the Kerowagi Business Holdings, the business arm of the Kerowagi District Administration and an affiliate to PNGRFL.

Kerowagi Coffee Cup Administrator, John Ambane said the KCC initiative is not only about rugby league but an integrated development pathway to encourage the youth to engage in agriculture, mainly coffee and become active members of their LLG Coffee Cooperative societies to sustain their wellbeing.

Their trip to Port Moresby is a story in itself and a culture shock for majority of the team flying in a Boeing 737 for the very first time from Mt Hagen to Port Moresby.

The Kerowagi Coffee Cup select-side will play three trial matches against Central Dabaris, Port Moresby Vipers and Gulf Isou starting this Friday at the Sir John Guise stadium.

It gives them an opportunity to play on another level.