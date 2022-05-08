Kedewas Pick Up 1st Win

Both teams fielded a lot of promising youngsters in their line ups but lack the experience.

For first timers Alotau Kedewas picking up the first win in such a mega 7s tournament was unreal and good for their confidence as the Super7s series move forward.

The team is made of hidden rugby 7s talents from within the Alotau town area and coming to play on a big stage like the Sir Hubert Murray stadium is a great experience and a big boost for their confidence.

Team captain Navaron Numaralai said they a had short preparation time with no match fitness but today’s win should be good for their fitness.

He said the team has a good mix with players from all over but have been longtime residents of Alotau.

The Kedewas are looking forward to build on their win as the competition moves on with a lot more tougher games.