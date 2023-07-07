Katoa bags three as Sharks put bite on Tigers

The Sharks have now won 10 of their past 11 clashes against the Tigers and consolidate their place in the top four with eight games remaining.

After mounting plenty of pressure early the Sharks went up 2-0 when Hynes slotted a penalty goal after David Klemmer was pinged for a high tackle.

The Sharks then grabbed their opening try in the 16th minute when Katoa bounced over the line in the right corner to make it 6-0.

A spilled bomb by Tigers winger Asu Kepaoa midway through the half handed the Sharks the opportunity to grab a second and it was Siosifa Talakai who powered over from close range to make it 12-0 with Hynes' conversion.

Having gone 166 minutes since their last try, the Tigers broke the drought in the 28th minute when a Will Smith cut-out pass found Tommy Talau who crossed for his first four-pointer of the season.

Hynes got across the line in the 32nd minute when the Tigers dropped another bomb but Jesse Ramien was penalised for pushing a defender in the lead-up and the try was disallowed.

A one-on-one strip by Talau on Ramien in the 38th minute gave the Tigers field position and when Shawn Blore crossed off a superb short ball by Alex Seyfarth the scores were level at the break.

The Sharks regained the lead in the 45th minute when Katoa crossed for his second of the night before the Tigers were able to earn a repeat set on the back of a clever grubber by Brandon Wakeham but they were unable to turn the opportunity into points.

Another pinpoint kick by Wakeham looked to have set up Talau's second try but the bunker ruled the Tigers centre had lost control of the ball into a Sharks defender as he made the catch.

The Sharks marched down field and Ramien bagged his second from a Hynes bomb and the score was out to 22-12.

When Talakai powered over for his second try of the night in the 68th minute the Sharks had done enough to rack up their 10th win of the season.

A long run by Brailey out of dummy half in the 73rd minute set up Hynes for a try and the Sharks led 32-12 before Katoa completed his hat-trick with a spectacular dive into the corner.

The Tigers showed plenty of heart to bounce back from last week's horror show in Townsville but in the end it was a 13th loss of 2023 and they remain last on the ladder.

Original article by NRL.com