K100,000 For Cup Winners

According to the official draw, the Digicel Cup is now slated for 17th April in four venues venues; Port Moresby, Lae, Minj and Wabag while Kokopo and Kimbe will start hosting games from round 2.

Even more good news for the competition this year with the announcement of K100,000 for this year’s Cup winners.

PNGNRLC’s announcement of the K100,000 for this year’s Cup winners is a massive boost for the competition and the teams and a reward for all major sacrifices, commitment and hard work through the pandemic period. This is a far cry from the K60,000 prize money for cup winners over the past decade.

The competition experienced multiple setbacks at the start of the season over the past two years (2020-2021) that affected team’s preparations.

PNGNRL Competition Manager, Ora Gairo made the announcement on this week during the PNGNRLC franchise Managers Conference in Port Moresby.

Commenting on the competition draw Gairo said this year will have 18 rounds of regular season compared to 14 last year which starts on the 17th April to the 28th of August followed by four weeks of top 6 finals playoff, elimination-semifinal-preliminary and grand final on September 25.

However, with the national general elections he explained the competition would break for two weekends (June 19 and July 10) to allow players and team official to participate in the election process.

Gairo also reminded teams that cutoff date for player registration or player transfer is after round 6.