Juniors selected on merit

Former PNG Hunters Head of High Performance Trainer Solomon Kuluniasi has taken charge as Head Coach of the junior Orchids. The young ladies are in camp. Former Cronulla and Parramatta Assistant Coach Joe Grima is taking care of the junior Kumuls.

On the age eligibility of players picked from the senior men and women’s competitions, some players that played at the senior level this year are still under 20 as captured in PNGRFL official player’s database.

Both coaches expressed great delight and satisfaction on the selection of the teams adding all due processes and criteria were followed.

Junior Orchids Coach Solomon Kuluniasi clarified that 24 of the girls in the squad are already playing in the seniors division, and this made selection easy.

“There’s about four NGI girls playing U20, two Northern girls U20, seven were from Southern and another ten from the Highlands confederate,” Kuluniasi said.

“Only six missed out on the selection.”

Junior Kumuls Caoch Joe Grima says he has no issues with the selection saying all players were picked on merit according to statistics on record, except for those who missed out due to non-compliant.

Grima was very critical about the skill level, tactical, technics and discipline being demonstrated on the field.

“Overall, the team is balanced with some size, speed and good game management in the spine,” he said.

The Junior Kumuls and Junior Orchids will play the Australians on Sunday September 24 as curtain raiser to the PNGDF and ADF match.