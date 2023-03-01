JT 9s Day 2 matches Deferred

Yesterday’s rainfall has again put the tournament in jeopardy; the playing surface is not conducive to run the games.

JT 9s Tournament Director Bagelo Solien after sorting to use other venues, said they cannot allow today’s matches to take place.

Solien assessed the surface after the last game yesterday afternoon and after further consultation with tournament officials and ground staff of the Moresby South Stadium, concluded it was not safe for players.

"Otherwise if the weather is kind to us while we do renovation works (today) then we should resume the earliest on Thursday or latest Friday," Solien said.