JT 9s on again

The yearly event, which usually runs between February and March, will again feature the 16 Moresby Souths RFL (MSRL) affiliate clubs while invitational teams are again welcome. Dates to be confirmed shortly.

MSRFL Chairman and Tournament Director Bagelo Solien is excited to advise that teams from Gulf, Central and (Lae) Morobe have indicated their participation in this year's tournament.

Team Waidex will be out to defend their title and Bixsie Tala Rasta men will as usual step up to the challenge.

Last year's runners up and Southern Regional 9s Championships Cup winners AVE RLC will be looking forward to go one better to amend last year's defeat in the cup play off.

JT Super 9s regulars and traditional arch rivals FH Laumas and SSG Roosters will also be back to give the Cup a shake, Solien said.

Meanwhile newly established Kikori RFL have indicated they will be attending while Central Province’s razzle dazzle Buria Redz from Lealea are set to make an impression.

Lae city Cabin 1.40 Morobe Pride, have indicated they will be attending to showcase Lae's young talents.

Solien said, "Our 16 Cubs will definitely be put to the test to continue to raise their standards."

The Tournament Director in the interim, thanked Major Sponsor, the Member for Moresby South and Minister for Foreign Affairs and National Events Justin Tkatchenko for his continued support to the event and exposing MSRL Clubs at an elite level to enhance league standards.