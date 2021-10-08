Journeyman winger set for Broncos’ lifeline

The 27-year-old winger with 98 games of first grade experience under his belt will this Sunday play the Queensland Cup grand final with the Norths Devils.

Having previously played for the Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks, the Papua New Guinean flyer went without an NRL contract this season.

There had been speculation he would link up with the Leigh Centurions in the English Super League as the club battled to avoid relegation, however, that never materialised.

Instead, Macdonald found himself playing in the Queensland Cup. COVID and other issues have only allowed him to play four games for the Devils, however, he has scored three tries and made 22 tackle busts in those games, as well as ten offloads.

The journeyman winger, at only 27, still has plenty of years left in the legs, and while 2023 will likely see a 17th team and an extra 30 spots handed out to players for NRL contracts, Macdonald may not need to wait that long for another chance.

According to The Courier Mail, the Broncos are considering offering him a train and trial contract.

Reports emerged yesterday that Wests Tigers' centre James Roberts could be in the same boat as Macdonald, albeit at the Tigers, with train and trial contracts allowing fringe players to train with the first grade squad over the summer and push for inclusion in the final 30-man roster come the start of the season.

Macdonald said he "would see what happens."

“If I keep playing like this, I’ll see what happens in the next few weeks," Macdonald told the publication.

Broncos new director of football Ben Ikin told the publication that coach Kevin Walters had spoken with Norths and was keen to catch up with Macdonald.

“We have some train and trial contracts to give out, so Kevvie meets with each of the affiliate clubs just to talk through who they are looking at for a train and trial contracts,” Ikin said.

“Norths have put forward Nene‘s name for a train and trial contract, so Kevvie was keen to catch up with him.

“It could potentially eventuate. Kevvie is talking to him and Norths are keen, so depending on what opportunities Nene has got, then there is every chance he lands one, yes."

