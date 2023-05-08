Johnston records 200th NRL match

The very same stadium he made his debut nine years ago.

The PNG International scored two tries in the 28 – 12 points win over Melbourne Storm on his milestone match.

Johnston made his debut in 2014, the year Rabbitohs went on to win the premiership. He debuted against Brisbane Broncos in Round Eight at Suncorp Stadium where he scored a try and helped his side to 28 - 26 victory over the home side.

He came into the side as a replacement to injured Nathen Merritt. After the impressive debut, Johnston was considered first choice winger and has been playing in the side consistently since then.

Since making his debut, Johnston played in one World Club Challenge against the Super League Champions of 2014, the St. Helen’s which Bunnies won 29 points to nill.

He also Represented the Australia Kangaroos in a couple of matches against the New Zealand Kiwis and Kumuls before pledging his allegiance to play for PNG where he represented the Kumuls on numerous occasions in the 2017 and 2021 World Cup Challenges.

The PNG International was named 18th man in the 2015 New South Wales Blues team for the State of Origin game three, but he couldn’t get the game.

The Bunnies Number Two is one of the most elite wingers in the NRL. He is known for is gutsy put down and is considered one of the best finishers.

He holds the title as the all-time top try scorer for Rabbitohs and is in the top five all-time try scorers in the NRL with more than 170 career tries.

The gutsy winger bagged two tries on his milestone game against Melbourne Storm to gift his side 28 – 12 victory. His team mates and family bid him farewell and wish him good luck in his career.