Johnston Embraces Cultures

The big showdown will roar to life as the Indigenous and Maori sides look to do their heritage proud and launch the 2022 season in style.

Johnston made his first All Stars appearance in 2015, the year after helping Souths to premiership glory in his debut NRL season, and he is the now one of the senior members of the Indigenous team with Josh Addo-Carr, Ryan James and Andrew Fifita.

Johnston, whose grandmother Mary was born in Papua New Guinea and raised in Lumi in Sandaun Province, is preparing to represent the Kumuls at the end-of-season World Cup in England after playing two Tests in 2019.

He said the eight newcomers to the Indigenous team were set for a life changing experience as they learned about culture and history while preparing to face the Maori All Stars for the first time in Sydney.

Johnston said the All Stars camp had encouraged him to learn more about his Indigenous heritage and he was planning a trip to Saibai Island in the Torres Strait, where Mary’s family had originated from as part of the Crocodile Clan, which is his totem.

In last year’s All Stars game between the Indigenous All Stars and Maori All Stars ended in a 10-10 draw, while the Māori All Stars enjoyed a resounding 24-0 win in the women's match.