Jimmy wins! Maloney set to sign off in style as Catalans qualify for first-ever GF

Next week’s final will pit the Catalans against Leeds or St Helens, but the clash at Old Trafford will also mark the end of James Maloney’s career.

The larger-than-life halfback has announced plans to retire at the end of this season and will now sign off in the biggest game of the year.

Maloney kicked four goals as the Dragons downed Hull Kingston Rovers in a 28-10 victory at a sold-out Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Both teams arrived to a plume of pyrotechnic smoke, and the home side took an early lead through captain Benjamin Garcia and a Scott Drinkwater breakaway try.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall hit back for KR before the break, but tries from homegrown trio Arthur Mourgue, Fouad Yaha and Joe Chan gave the French side a comfortable buffer.

Ryan Hall hit back with a consolation try for KR but it was too little too late.

“It was a tough game and we were prepared for that,” Garcia told Sky Sports.

“Now we can wait and take time to enjoy the win with the fans. It means a lot to the people … we can see what expansion can do.

“In front of a full house, this is the best atmosphere I’ve seen. We can see all year that we work hard, we have a young team and good leaders. I think we can go all the way.

“I can’t really explain how much it means. I’ve played at Wembley but Old Trafford is a different thing, it’s hard work all season. I cannot wait for next Saturday.”

Catalans will now sit back and watch Leeds and St Helens battle it out on Saturday morning (4.45am AEDT).

The victory caps a remarkable turnaround under coach Steve McNamara who saved the Dragons from relegation in 2017 before winning a Challenge Cup in 2018 and claiming the League Leaders Shield this year by finishing in top spot.

“We’ve got to go over and win it now,” McNamara told Sky Sports.

“It was hard tonight, Hull KR gave us a really good battle tonight.

“We didn’t find our rhythm but we got enough points on the board to win the game.”

Source: foxsports.com.au