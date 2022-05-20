Isou prepare to defend placing

While it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the some of the benchmark teams since the 2022 Digicel Cup season started, least expected the Gulf franchise PRK Gulf Isou have maintained their undefeated run record (4 from 4) so far in the country’s national rugby league competition.

This Sunday their resolve will be put to the test when they face the might of 5th place and one of the foundation clubs in the competition Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers in the clash of a local derby at 1pm.

The Roger Laka coached Isou side have been playing well with a simple game structure and plan which has worked well for them.

Vipers coming off a bruising drawn match against Tumbe last week will look to regroup and reset their game plan to counteract what Isou will throw at them.

Their forward pack, led captain Fedro Gene, Benjamin Timothy, Brian Gispe and Aaron Kamba are expected to step up their work ethics in order to set the platform for their star-studded backline in William Tirang, Stargroth Amean, Manu Soli and fullback John Stanley to score points. Vipers new halves Simon Arana and Joel Gena who made their debut against Tumbe last week, are expected to maintain their spots for Sundays clash.

Isou on the other end have maintained consistency in their run on 13 but with some injury issues this week with (Prop) Eric Batia, (lock) Charles Sul, and Chalie Horope (winger) in doubt for the Sunday clash while 18 year old Kevin Yako makes his debut and Joe Omaro returns from the bench.

Leading the pack will Reiko Jimmy, Nick Pilyo, Hoods Kawage and Emmanual Parua while halves David Joseph and Michael Timothy will be directing play from the middle.

Isou’s pacey backline in captain and fullback Gabbie Taune, centre Eliakim Lukara, Chris Jerry and speedster Kenny Laho on the edges are ready to cause problems for opponents on Sunday.

If Vipers fail to shut them out, it could prove costly for them.

In the main fixture, Central Provincial Government Central Dabaris meet Wamp Nga Mt. Hagen Eagles.

Another big match up that could go either way. If Dabaris display their natural flare using speed agility and skill on the edges, they could have Eagles chasing them all day.

In other round 5 matches Lae rugby league oval will host the other double header PRK Mendi Muruks vs JPG Waghi Tumbe and in the main clash Lae Snax Tigers meet Kroton Hela Wigmen.

EPG Mioks host Bintangor Goroka Lahanis while WNBP Kimbe Cutters host big brother Agmark Rabaul Gurias at the Kimbe rugby league oval on Saturday.