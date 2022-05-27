Isou Meets Muruks

Isou after conceding their first loss in five weeks at the hands of Vipers last week will be keen to make amends against Muruks.

There will be no love lost when third placed Gulf Isou and sixth spot Mendi Muruks meet at the Santos National Football Stadium.

Isou coming off their first loss last week will be looking for a big improvement in their game especially on the defensive front.

Head coach, Roger Laka lamented that complacency took the better of his boys in last week match and they need to start strongly on Sunday.

Captain Gabby Taune, centre Eliakim Lukara and inform lanky winger, Kenny Laho got their work cut out for them on the edges by the red hot Vipers outfit.They need to be better this on Sunday.

Isou, although missed the services of their go forward man prop Eric Batia due to injury, Emmanuel Parua backrower Nick Pilyo and Isaac Bandi stoodout.

Opposing coach, Roderick Puname will be relying on former Hunters prop, Cassey Dickson to lead Muruks heavies and mobile pack in Julius Yakopa, Ismael Bakkawa and Joejoe Walames, who in some form to the set the platform for their backline in centres Levi Andrew and Clent Lama and 2021 winger-of-the-year Leon Undupia and Dickson Pipi at fullback.

Isou's xfactor will be Woods Kawage and Jerry Teme with their quick dummy half plays and broken play, which could determine the outcome of the big showdown.

In tomorrow’s match at 2pm, the Agmark Gurias welcome archrivals Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles to the ‘graveyard’ – the Kalabond Oval.

On Sunday first game, Kroton Hela Wigmen should account for WNBPG Kimbe Cutters at 1pm.

In Minj JPG Waghi Tumbe host defending premiers Lae Snax Tigers, EPG Mioks to beat Bintangor Goroka Lahanis in Wabag.