Isou Duo To Debut In Opener

Hohola’s flies rising speedster and Isou development player Charlie Horope and young lanky Kerema recruit, Kenny Laho are ready to realize their childhood dreams tomorrow when they step out on to the iconic National Football stadium to present their people of Gulf province.

Laho will make his debut on the left wing while Horope will run on the right flank against

The two youngsters were identified last year and scouted into the Gulf Isou training squad this year. Since taking that opportunity with both hands Horope and Laho have put in 100 per cent commitment to their work ethics and learned new skills and technics to enhance their game.

During the trials, both players displayed a lot energy with natural flair in speed, skill and agility on the edges.

For Kerema village boy Kenny Laho his story is quite unreal having to walk long distances and cross rivers to get into Kerema town just to fulfill his passion playing rugby league.

All his perseverance and sacrifice eventually paid off when he was picked playing in a Moresby 9s tournament.