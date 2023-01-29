Isou build up for season

After an impressive start to their campaign in season 2022, notching up four consecutive matches on the trot, the Gulf franchise unfortunately could not maintain that winning streak, finishing off the season outside the top six.

Coach Laka though was quite impressed with the outcome saying, it’s a work in progress.

Since appointed head coach last year, his main focus was to blood in a lot of young boys from their development pathway around seasoned players, and help rebuild a new culture for the club.

With the new season looming, preseason training has started and has been concentrated mainly on endurance and conditioning before they get to the second phase which is gym and field sessions.

At the team’s beach session this morning Laka gave a brief overview of the current squad and made mention of a number of marque players including rugby league journey man, Justin Yoka and former Muruks and Tigers forward, Emmanuel David who they have secured for the season.

Laka also announced plans to have a number of trials in Iokea village, Gulf Province would feature their development side against a local select side and one with the Port Moresby Vipers.

With a positive outlook for 2023, Laka and his boys are back in the grind getting through their paces before they finalize the squad.

Laka also shared some experience from a recent trip he took to the Gulf to witness a grand final match which was a great eye opener and amazed by the raw talents on show.

He mentioned of Kenny Laho and Charlie Horope as emerging Gulf products who came out of their academy and development program.