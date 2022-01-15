Isaac Ready For Hostplus Cup

He is regarded as one of the most senior members of the current training squad that will be finalized on January 26, 2022 before the team travels down to Queensland on the 28th.

Isaac was recruited by former Hunters coach Michael Marum in 2018 while playing for the Gurias. He proved to be a consistent member of the team until he got injured.

Isaac’s rugby league future was under a serious injury cloud after he was diagnosed with a rare spinal issue that forced him to seek urgent medical treatment while doing studies at the same time.

In 2021 Isaac got a call up from Coach Matt Church to join the camp on the Gold Coast but only played 3 games before he was sidelined with a minor thumb injury.

Since preseason started in October, Isaac is happy with his progress.

With the Rugby League World Cup coming at the end of the year, Isaac said his immediate focus is on having a strong Hostplus Cup season and stay injury free.