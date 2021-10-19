Ipatas Cup 20th Year Of Success

There is a possible expansion into New Ireland and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

The competition normally starts end of November however dates are dependent on the current COVID-19 new measures which might push the competition forward.

The Ipatas cup has had a strong hold in the Highlands and Momase regions with overwhelming interests now coming Southern and New Guinea Islands regions as well.

In an update, CCIC Competition Manager Sam Koi said while everything hinges around the latest surge of COVID-19 situation in the country, the 2021/22 season is quite significant as the competition reaches its milestone 20th year uninterrupted.

In the interim, preparations are going ahead with team registration now open. So far 40 teams from the Highlands and Momase region have registered.

Koi said to celebrate its 20th year, the competition will now move across the waters to the NGI region. New Ireland, the Autonomous Region, and East and West New Britain, have expressed overwhelming interests.

Koi visited Kavieng and Buka recently, and met with the provincial governors and league presi presidents, to discuss pathways on how they can expose local talents through the CCIC competition.

The competition has also attracted interest from the newly established Rabaul Rugby League, Kokopo City, Gazelle leagues, as well as Kimbe Rugby League.

Similarly for Southern Region, discussions are ongoing with respective coordinators to make an announcement within the next week depending on the COVID-19 restrictions.