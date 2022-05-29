Ipape Stars In Centurions Victory

The win was a first final victory in London for Leigh since they were victorious in the 1971 Challenge Cup final.

The sides were level at half-time as Craig Hall kicked three goals and got a try for Rovers, while Inu and Ben Reynolds went over for Leigh.

Leigh started the second period well as Blake Ferguson and Edwin Ipape's tries gave them breathing space at 24-12.

Hall got a 70th-minute second, but Sam Stone's late try sealed the win for Leigh after Rovers had spurned chances.

The game between the Championship's top two sides was seen by many as a dress rehearsal for the Million Pound Game at the end of the season to decide which second tier club will go up to the Super League.

Both sides have invested heavily in their squads, and one of Leigh's high-profile signings, the former New Zealand back Inu got the first try, timing his jump perfectly to take Reynolds' last-tackle kick after seven minutes.

However, the lead only lasted five minutes as Hall - who had kicked an early penalty - got on the end of a well-timed Mark Kheirallah ball after a four-pass move.

Another Hall penalty increased Rovers' lead, but Reynolds skipped in from 10 metres after Papua New Guinea star Ipape's excellent break, before a third Hall penalty drew the sides level.

Leigh were excellent after the break as Inu's penalty edged them ahead, and John Asiata and Kai O'Donnell dropped good chances before former Australia winger Ferguson finally went over in the corner after 52 minutes.

Ipape's superb sidestep saw him glide over from 10 metres soon after, but Featherstone missed great chances to get back in touch as Briscoe and Kheirallah were stopped by some excellent defending.

The game was sealed in the 78th minute when Reynolds' dribbling grubber-kick held up on the edge of the in-goal area and Stone snuck in to dot down as Leigh avenged their league loss to leaders Rovers.

At fulltime, Leigh Centurions 30 thrashed Featherstone 16. Edwin Ipape's brilliance earned him the Man- of the match award.