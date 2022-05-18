Ipape scores double

Ipape scored a double which contributed to Leigh's 52-0 whitewash over Batley Bulldogs in their Monday night clash.

Centurions scoring spree started nice and early when former NRL star Krisnan Inu crossed with only 4 minutes into the match and by halftime Batley Bulldogs 0 Leigh Centurions 28.

The slaughter continued in the 2nd half forcing the Bulldogs into submission as the power and class of Lam’s side crossed for nine unanswered tries, with centre Krisnan Inu converting eight.

Ipape's try came when he showed his power to get the ball down with two defenders all over him two minutes before halftime.

Just before fulltime Ipape turned into a machine as he found a hole by the ruck and raced away from 40m out to dive under the posts in front of the travelling Leigh supporters.

For coach Lamy he was very happy with how the boys handled the tough conditions.

Following the victory, Centurions are again on 20 points, just one point behind leaders Featherstone on 21 on the Championship table.