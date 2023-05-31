Invitational Challenge talks confirmed

Discussions have already begun. The challenge is expected to be held in Lae once this is finalized. At present, both have rugby competitions to complete.



Morobe Rugby Union President Lionel Kamiak confirmed this at the recent SP Sports Awards, when Morobe Hammerheads were announced winner for Best Performance of the Year 2022.

Kamiak said it would be a big showdown because the best in the competition will go up against a quality opposition.

“We are planning and proposing the challenge between Boromas and Hammerheads to take place in Lae. The games will be Boromas and Hammerheads and their Under 19 and Open Women,” said Kamiak.

The Morobe Hammerheads representative said this will be a good tryout for both competitions and more so, for the code. A challenge like this is a positive step towards building a strong and competitive 15’s team in the country.

Capital Rugby Union is keen. Both parties are in the preliminary stage of discussion and are committed to make it happen.

President Kori Chan said, “I would like to encourage the Patron for PNG Rugby Union and Governor for NCD Hon. Powes Parkop to lend his support for this event. And if he can liaise with fellow governor for Morobe Province Hon. Luther Wenge, and Members Hon. John Rosso and Rendo Paita to make this event happen.”

Chan recommends that for senior government officials to rally behind this initiative and make it an annual fixture. The rivalry needs to be reignited to be a catalyst for motivation, inspiration, and development of the game in PNG.

The challenge is expected to be played in three divisions – men’s Senior and U19, and an Open mix for women. They aim to host the event in September after the National Provincial Championship challenge.