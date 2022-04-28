International Rugby League Returns

With the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) scheduled for later this year, the PNG LNG Kumuls are looking forward to the mid-year test as an opportunity to build the national team’s preparations towards the World Cup.

The PNG LNG Kumuls and the Fiji Batis have had a great Melanesian rivalry over the last few years and this year’s international meet will be another exciting chapter in this story.



The resignation of long-time PNG LNG Kumuls Coach Michael Marum as well as the retirement of key players over the last two years, will provide a great opportunity for new players to continue to build on the great success that the national men’s rugby league team has had over the last 8 years.



The PNGRFL is completing the process for the appointment of the new Kumuls’ Head Coach with the announcement to be made later next week.

The extended PNG LNG Kumuls’ squad for the mid-year test will be finalized by the new Head Coach and the PNG national selectors.



With the wide pool of talented PNG players playing in the NRL, the Queensland Rugby League (QRL) and the New South Wales Rugby League Competition.

(NSWRLC), the PNGRFL is confident that the Kumuls will assemble a strong team for the mid-year test in preparation towards the buildup to the 2021 RLWC in England.