Injury hits Turbo ahead of Round 9 Clash

‘Tommy Turbo’ was pulled off from the field with many experts claiming he hasn’t been 100 percent fit over the past few games.

Fears have grown from the rugby league fans that the 2019 Dally M medalist will face another stint on the sideline, but, the scans on Monday have revealed that he had a minor groin strain and will be named in the 22-men squad for the clash against Gold Coast Titans at the 4 Pines Park on Saturday, April 29.

The former New South Wales center plays only 7 games for the club last season due to the Hamstring injury. The injury also ruled him out of contention for any further representative games including the 2021 Rugby League World Cup Challenge.

Tommy had a bad injury history. Prior to this injury concern, he has done his hamstring twice, during the preseason but is not yet looking fully fit.

Every rugby league fans know how skillful Tommy is when fit and firing. At his best, he is one of the best players in the world.

The many number one sustain the injury before taking the tackle from the West Tigers prop forward, Stefano Utukamanu. Tommy’s fate to run on the field at home will be determine by the fitness test he will be undergoing.

Manly Sea Eagle is sitting second on the premiership ladder behind Brisbane Broncos with 4 wins, 1 draw, and two loses. While the Gold Coast Titans came off from the convincing lead to the heartbreak defeat in the hands of Wayne Bennett’s men.

The Anthony Seibold coached side will be out on the mission to grab the two extra points at home with or without their star fullback.