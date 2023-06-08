Injuries, suspensions hit Hunters

The Hunters will return to the Santos National Football Stadium on Saturday, 10th June to host the Western Clydsedales in Round 13 of the QRL Hostplus Cup.

The match kicks off at 3pm with Saturday’s fixture the third of four consecutive home games. The Hunters are expected to use home crowd advantage for a victory but this won’t come easy.

Hunters Head Coach, Stanley Tepend acknowledged the disruption caused by a series of injuries and suspensions, but is excited for the opportunities those changes present.

He believes in the team stating that spirits have been high at training this week following their big Round 12 win over Tweed, but insists his team is still a work in progress.

“It’s been a good week at training for us. The mood has been positive,” said Tepend.



“Obviously coming off a win the spirits are high, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves and need to be better again this week.”



The Hunters will also carry a sense of confidence and belief into their Round 13 match-up, having dominated the Tweed Seagulls 34-18 last weekend in their best performance of the season.



The Western Clydesdales bring a very different form line into Saturday’s match, having not tasted victory since besting the Ipswich Jets 46-10 way back in Round 7.



That result was just their second win of the 2023 season, having also made light work of the Jets two weeks earlier in Round 5.



Aside from their favourable record against Ipswich, the Clydesdales are yet to taste victory over a fellow Hostplus Cup club and they will be desperate to turn things around when they face the Hunters for the second time this year.

The Hunters were well represented last weekend by Junior Rop in the forward pack, who consistently put the team on his back in yardage to generate post-contact metres or second-phase play.

Judah Rimbu, Joshua Mire, Jamie Mavoko and Morea Morea combined beautifully in attack to orchestrate a number of pleasing attacking actions.



Hunters will be without Jamie Mavoko, who is under suspension and a number of key players. Wesser Tenza, Ila Alu, Sherwin Tanabi, Junior Igila are on the injury list.

The Hunters will run in a new look team, if they can stick to their processes, the home crowd will be in for another exciting and entertaining contest for a win.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for some of our younger players; and some boys from Digicel Cup to come in and get their chance. The young guys coming in could end up being the future of the club. So we’re looking forward to the challenge,” says Coach Tepend.

Hunters utility Rimbu will start at halfback and rookie five-eighth Joshua Mire will play in the halves beside Rimbu and two new faces at dummy half.

Rimbu will shoulder the bulk of playmaking duties this weekend and can have a real impact on the Hunters attack.