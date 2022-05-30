Hynes, Staggs, Matterson headline Blues squad for Origin opener

Staggs and Crichton were both named as part of the extended squad by Blues Coach Brad Fittler, which also included potential Origin debutants in Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes and Eels forward Ryan Matterson.

Hynes was part of the New South Wales Origin camp during the 2021 series, while Matterson was previously 18th Man for the Blues during their successful 2019 campaign.

In total, the squad includes six players who are yet to debut for the Blues with Hynes, Crichton, Staggs and Matterson joined by Knights forward Jacob Saifiti and Roosters young gun Joseph Suaalii.

With Tom Trbojevic (shoulder) sidelined for the series and Latrell Mitchell not set to return from his hamstring injury until Round 15, Crichton will likely partner Penrith teammate Brian To'o on one edge while Staggs will link up with Roosters winger Daniel Tupou, who has not featured for the Blues since 2020.

The Blues will be based at Coogee in Sydney’s eastern suburbs in the build-up to Game One at Accor Stadium on Wednesday, June 8.

Queensland will name their squad at 9:00am AEST on Monday, May 30.

Blues squad for Game One

Players listed in alphabetical order.

