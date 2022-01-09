Hunters Release Kapinias

Hunters Coach, Matt Church confirmed Epel has been released from the team for breaking team rules. Church said this is unfortunate for young Kapinias because he is highly talented, yet cannot put himself ahead of the team, which he has done.

Epel had an opportunity to become an NRL player during the last season but his own actions meant that the NRL club backed away from offering him an opportunity.

“I simply cannot vouch for players who do not value the opportunity presented to them. I risk my own credibility by letting an individual put that at risk. There is no bigger fan of Epel than me. I felt this could have been a huge year for him in regards to NRL and World Cup,” Church said.

Church said you can lead a horse to water but cannot make it drink. He said he too has aspirations but cannot risk that on people who aren’t willing to put in the work.

“More than ever before, I want Papua New Guineans to succeed. That is my end goal, not my own personal aspirations. I will always push for player who I feel deserve a shot at the next level."